Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were seen enjoying a family weekend as a family of four.

In pictures shared by DailyMail, the pair looked happier than ever as they exuded power-couple vibes strolling to a local church service. Molly-Mae carried Bambi during the outing, while Tommy also carried the newborn, who remained warm and cosy in the car seat.

On Thursday, the boxer had landed in Manchester via private jet less than 24 hours after Molly gave birth to their second child. ‘He’s absolutely devastated, but his fight is less than two weeks away, so he knows he has to do it. He needs to focus on his training.

‘Molly is upset too, but she’s surrounded by family, so she’s good, and she understands why he has to do it.’ It comes after Molly revealed the gender of her second child, days after fans predicted the baby was a boy.

The Maebe founder shared a heartfelt video on Instagram on Sunday, showing little Bambi meeting her new baby brother for the first time.

The couple is already parents to their three-year-old daughter, Bambi.