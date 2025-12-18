Molly Smith, Tom Clare sizzle in pre-Christmas gym outing

Film producer Molly Smith turned heads as she stepped out for a pre-Christmas gym session with her fiancé,’ Tom Clare, showing off her enviably toned legs in a pair of ultra-short hotpants.

On Wednesday, The Love Island winner highlighted her sculpted physique in the figure-hugging shorts, pairing them with a cosy faux-fur coat to stay warm.

She swept her blonde hair back into a ponytail and added a pop of colour with vibrant green trainers.

Footballer Tom, kept things simple in a light grey hoodie and black shorts, finishing his look with a brown gym bag slung over his shoulder.

The couple’s romance began on the 2024 series of Love Island: All Stars, which they ultimately won together, despite having appeared on previous seasons separately.

They revealed their engagement in September, sharing a loved-up photo from a romantic getaway to Dubai. In the snap, Tom lifted Molly into the air as they celebrated the moment, captioning the post: ‘SHE SAID YES!’.

In the special occasion, Molly wore an elegant white silk dress and proudly displayed her dazzling engagement ring, surrounded by glowing candles and white floral arrangements.

One of the few couples from the All Stars spin-off still going strong, Tom and Molly were quickly flooded with messages of congratulations from their former islander friends.

Tom’s close friend Case O’Gorman re-shared the announcement with emotional emojis, while Liberty Poole, Piage Thorne and Luca Bish also sent their well wishes.