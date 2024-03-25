Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs

In a fearless act, a brave mother fought off her teenage daughter’s alleged kidnapper down four flights of stairs.

The footage shows Adriana Alvarez, 35, sprinting after the suspect who grabbed her daughter, Lex, 18, and violently dragged her down the stairs during an incident at their Astoria apartment complex on January 23.

The man, identified as deli worker George Vassiliou, 25, attacked Lex while she was returning from a morning walk with her two dogs at 9:00 a.m.

Vassiliou, who was wearing a mask, black gloves and a camouflage jacket, emerged from his waiting position at a staircase and grabbed Lex by her shoulders, dragging her down the stairs and out of the video before her mother heard her screaming and bolted into the frame to track him down.

“You never imagine this kind of thing would happen to you, especially in your own building. It was horrible.”

Alvarez, who is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, said Vassiliou, who is 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, pummeled her in the face before pulling out pepper spray and using it on both women. The mother said she suffered a dislocated shoulder, fractured orbital socket and broken elbow during the struggle with Vassiliou.

“We reached the first floor, and a neighbor who’d heard us screaming came out with a stick and started hitting” him, she told the Post. “I saw that the [apartment] door was open, and I pushed my daughter inside.”

Vassiliou attempted to block the door from closing with his foot and tried to regrab Lex before pulling her mother’s hair, dragging her into the vestibule and stomping her back several times.

The mother and daughter eventually managed to break away from Vassiliou and sprint back inside their apartment, at which point Alvarez banged on her neighbor’s window and yelled for someone to call 911 before a neighbor ran outside, grabbed Vassiliou and held him down until officers arrived at the scene.

Vassiliou was charged with attempted kidnapping, assault, weapon possession, unlawful possession of noxious matter, harassment, and violating an order of protection, according to the Police Department, and is currently being held at Riker’s Island on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records obtained by the Post.