Momal Sheikh gives interesting answer to question about Javed Sheikh

Actress Momal Sheikh said her actor-father Javed Sheikh had good on-screen chemistry with veteran star Neeli.

Momal Sheikh appeared with actor Sami Khan on the ARY Digital show “The Fourth Umpire” hosted by superstar Fahad Mustafa, comedian Faizan Sheikh and former cricketer Azhar Ali.

She had to pick between Neeli, Reema and Shabnam as the star who suited Javed Sheikh on the screen.

Her answer was Neeli. It is pertinent to mention that Javed Sheikh and Neeli’s on-screen presence was one of the strongest ones in the industry.

On the acting front, Javed Sheikh is currently seen in the riveting ARY Digital drama ‘Samjhota‘. His character is that of Waqar Ahmed, a successful businessman who owns a famous construction firm.

He has three children Asad (Adeel Chaudhary), Zohaib (Ali Ansari) and Shanzey (Shazeal Shaukat). His first wife Munazza (Saba Faisal) passes away and he marries Nargis (Shaista Lodhi) but is unable to accept her completely from his heart.

‘Samjhota’ is directed by Asad Jabal and written by Rukhsana Nigar. It airs every Monday to Thursday at 9PM PST on ARY Digital.

