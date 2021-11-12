Momin Saqib defends Hassan Ali following T20 World Cup defeat

Social media celebrity Momin Saqib said that no one has the right to abuse cricketers especially Hassan Ali and their families following Pakistan’s defeat to Australia in the semi-final stage T20 World Cup.

The Maaro Mujhe Maaro guy, speaking to the fans in an Instagram video, said that there should be constructive criticism instead of insulting the players and their family members.

“I understand that you are all high in emotions and in shock….I am too but you have no right to abuse Hassan Ali or any other player’s families or launch personal attacks on them,” he was saying in the clip. “This is against basic ethics (and) below the belt.”

He said that fans should give constructive criticism and it should be within boundaries and limits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

The video has nearly 70,000 likes on Instagram.

It is to be noted that Hassan Ali was heavily criticized by the social media users when he dropped a crucial catch of Australian batsman Matthew Wade in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

However, there were some netizens who came to the defence of the fast-bowler in the T20 World Cup saying that he was the players who guided Pakistan to their historic ICC Champions Trophy win back in 2017.

Pakistan were eliminated from the tournament following their five-wicket defeat to Australia in the semi-final stage.

Babar Azam’s side was the first to secure its place in the last four stage by winning all five games in group stage against opponents India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!