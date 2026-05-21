LAHORE: Counsel for PML-N MPA Saqib Khan Chadhar, Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq, presented his client’s stance regarding the ongoing harassment case involving actress Momina Iqbal, ARY News reported.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, the lawyer stated that Momina Iqbal and Saqib Khan Chadhar had been in contact since 2020, and said that detailed facts spanning the last five years would be presented during the proceedings. He added that the legal team has requested one week to submit a comprehensive response in the case.

Advocate Ali Ashfaq further alleged that Momina Iqbal received continuous financial support over time and also made monetary demands exceeding Rs50 million.

He claimed that the matter became complicated due to personal circumstances, including the actress’s earlier marital status, which, according to him, affected the relationship between the two parties.

The counsel said the defence would present all relevant details before the investigating authorities in due course as the inquiry continues.

According to details, both parties will reappear before the investigation team tomorrow as the inquiry continues into allegations levelled by the actress against the lawmaker.

Officials directed Saqib Khan Chadhar to bring his mobile phone along for forensic examination and evidence review during the next hearing, sources said.

Earlier, both Momina Iqbal and the PML-N MPA recorded their statements before the NCCIA investigation team and submitted evidence related to their respective claims.

The investigation agency is currently reviewing the material provided by both sides as part of the ongoing probe into the harassment allegations.

Authorities confirmed that further questioning of both parties is scheduled for tomorrow, as the inquiry moves into its next phase.

The history behind the dispute between Momina Iqbal and Saqib Chadhar

The dispute escalated after the actress’s marriage was arranged elsewhere. According to the legal team, Saqib Khan Chadhar was determined to marry Momina Iqbal “at any cost.”

The lawyers alleged that Momina Iqbal and the PML-N MPA remained in contact during 2022 and 2023, adding that the lawmaker had formally sent a marriage proposal for the actress.

However, the actress’s legal representatives claimed that Momina Iqbal later discovered the MPA was already married. They alleged that despite being married, Saqib Khan Chadhar wanted to contract a third marriage with the actress, prompting her to immediately end all ties with him.

According to the lawyers, tensions further worsened after Momina’s engagement was fixed elsewhere, after which the MPA allegedly began harassing her. The legal team also accused the lawmaker of using his political influence to get a case registered against the actress’s fiancé.

Momina Iqbal’s lawyers maintained that despite alleged threats, the actress’s wedding would take place on its scheduled date of June 1.