Momina Iqbal started crying live on TV … Here’s why

Actress and model Momina Iqbal, who has made her name in the showbiz industry with her immense contribution in the past, got emotional while talking about a societal issue.

Momina Iqbal, who received recognition for playing diverse parts over the years, appeared on a show where she talked about her personal and professional lives.

During the show, the host asked Momina Iqbal to talk about divorce. The topic made her emotional, and the actress started crying while sharing her opinions.

The actress said a divorcee’s character should not get questioned, and people should refrain from maligning their former partner on social media. She said ex-couples should respect each other even when they are not together.

It is pertinent to mention that Momina Iqbal has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry. She has a dedicated fan base on the visual-sharing platform Instagram.

The celebrity avails the application to update fans and followers about her personal and professional happenings.

Momina Iqbal has proved herself as a force to be reckoned with in the television and film industry. The actress was recently seen in the ARY Digital serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh.’

The drama – which was the tale of jealousy and envy between friends – stared Momina Iqbal as Falak, alongside Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed.

The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali.

