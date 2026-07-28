Lahore Session Court held Saqib Chadhar and his wife, Sumaira, in the case of harassment and threat to Momina Iqbal.

In the recent hearing, which was presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Nusrat Siddiqui. Advocate Adnan Ahsan appeared in court on behalf of Momina Iqbal, whilst on the other hand, Advocate Rana Maroof represented Saqib Chadhar.

According to the statement of the investigation officer, the investigation concerning Chadhar has been completed, and he has been found guilty. He continued with his statement and noted that his wife, Sumaira, submitted her mobile phone to NCCIA two days ago, which is currently under forensic analysis.

Iqbal’s lawyer, Adnan Ahsan, requested the court to cancel the suspects’ bail, taking the stance that the suspects’ freedom poses a threat to his client. The court has summoned the lawyers to present their final arguments in the next hearing. The interim bail of Chadhar and his wife has been extended till September 3.

Read More: Momina Iqbal harassment case: Court extends Saqib Chadhar’s interim bail.

On the other hand, Momina Iqbal took to her Instagram handle and posted a story in which she claimed that “Saqib Chadhar- proven guilty through forensic evidence as well and Sumaira Khan just joined the investigation knowing there is no mercy and no other option left.” She further noted, “I know some jahil will still say that the sentence has not been given yet; obviously MPA haen itna asaan thori saza hona darana dhamkana ta k hum case wapis le ly”. She continued, “But every step is a milestone that brings us closer to the final destination for the punishment for the acts done”.

She then stated, “Or haan jo log discussion kar rahy thy k “kitny crore le k sulah kr li hai, ya pta ni kitny acre zameen le k sulah kar li hai – jee jee court mei tou accused apni biwi le kr bus chai ki dawat pe aaty hain na???”

Earlier, Lahore Session Court granted Saqib Chadhar an extension in interim bail until July 28 in the Momina Iqbal Harassment case.