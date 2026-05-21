Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has extended her heartfelt gratitude toward Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz after she took immediate action following her allegations of online harassment, cyberbullying and threats against a sitting Punjab Assembly member.

The actress recently made explosive claims on social media, alleging that she had been subjected to prolonged harassment, abusive messages and psychological pressure. She said repeated complaints to authorities, including police and cybercrime agencies, initially failed to provide her with meaningful protection.

Punjab Assembly member Saqib Chaddar has been named in reports linked to the case. Momina also reportedly named the politician’s wife in her complaint submitted to cybercrime authorities. According to reports, both individuals have been summoned by investigators as the inquiry moves forward.

The controversy intensified after Momina alleged that individuals connected to the office of the Punjab chief minister had attempted to discourage her from pursuing the case, adding a political dimension to the matter.

In emotional online statements, the actress claimed that she and her family had been facing increasing threats, describing the experience as “mental torture.” She warned that she would publicly release evidence and hold a press conference if justice was not served.

However, in a new statement shared on Instagram, Momina expressed appreciation for the Punjab government’s response after the matter gained national attention.

“I appreciate Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for taking immediate action, assigning the case to the relevant authorities, and providing me and my family with immediate and comprehensive security. I also appreciate NCCIA for issuing summons to the accused individuals,” she wrote.

Momina Iqbal went on to say, “However, I request everyone not to blame anyone until my official statement is recorded. I will surely name and shame these harassers. I have received messages from several other girls who claim they were also harassed by this particular MPA and are willing to come forward as witnesses. I will pursue this matter till the very end.”

“I also sincerely thank the public and my media family for their overwhelming support, prayers, encouragement, and for standing by me during this difficult time,” she added.

Saqib Chaddar has not yet publicly responded in detail to the allegations.