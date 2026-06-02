LAHORE: New details have emerged about the husband of well-known showbiz actress Momina Iqbal, as photos from her dholki, mehndi and nikah ceremonies continue to circulate widely on social media.

The wedding celebrations have been receiving positive reactions from fans, with several images going viral online and attracting significant public attention.

Amid growing curiosity among fans, more information has surfaced about Momina Iqbal’s husband, Hamza Habib, who recently came into the public spotlight following a press appearance.

According to available details, Hamza Habib is a Lahore-based businessman and is said to be financially stable. However, he keeps a low public profile and rarely appears in the media or on camera, preferring to keep his professional life private.

He came into the limelight during a recent media interaction linked to a dispute involving Momina Iqbal and PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar, where he addressed the situation publicly for the first time.

During the press interaction, Hamza Habib confirmed that he is married to Momina Iqbal, stating that she is his legal wife and expressing strong support for her. He also described their relationship in personal and emotional terms, which further drew public attention.

The couple’s wedding events, including the mehndi and nikah, have since become a trending topic on social media, with fans sharing their wishes and reactions online.

The history between Momina Iqbal and Saqib Chadhar

The dispute escalated after the actress’s marriage was arranged with Hamza Habib. According to the legal team, Saqib Khan Chadhar was determined to marry Momina Iqbal “at any cost.”

The lawyers alleged that Momina Iqbal and the PML-N MPA remained in contact during 2022 and 2023, adding that the lawmaker had formally sent a marriage proposal to the actress.

However, the actress’s legal representatives claimed that Momina Iqbal later discovered the MPA was already married. They alleged that despite being married, Saqib Khan Chadhar wanted to contract a third marriage with the actress, prompting her to immediately end all ties with him.

According to the lawyers, tensions further worsened after Momina’s engagement was fixed elsewhere, after which the MPA allegedly began harassing her. The legal team also accused the lawmaker of using his political influence to get a case registered against the actress’s fiancé.

Momina Iqbal— Latest News & Updates