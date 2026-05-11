Momina Iqbal: Is the well-known actress getting married soon?

Speculation has begun circulating across social media platforms regarding renowned actress Momina Iqbal, suggesting she is set to marry soon. This follows the sudden wedding news of fellow Pakistani showbiz stars Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan.

Various social media pages claim that Momina Iqbal is only days away from entering a lifelong partnership, with wedding invitations already reportedly reaching close relatives. While these reports remain light on specifics regarding the groom, venue, or exact date, they suggest that the groom is not from the entertainment industry.

According to media reports, Momina Iqbal intends to share her wedding photos online immediately after the ceremony, finally introducing her groom to the public. Despite the official details remaining under wraps, fans have already begun flooding social media with well wishes and congratulations for this new chapter of her life.

Notably, over the past few years, Momina Iqbal has emerged as one of the most well-known figures in Pakistani television. Before being widely known through popular plays like Ehd-e-Wafa, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Ehsaan Faramosh, and Samjhota, she first attracted recognition with Parlour Wali Larki.