Momina Iqbal performs Umrah with brother

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal completed the Umrah pilgrimage with her younger brother Hammad Butt earlier this week.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actor Momina Iqbal posted several glimpses from her time in Makkah as she visited the holy land to perform Umrah with her brother.

“La hawla wa-lā quwwata ‘illā bi-lläh. There is no might or power except by Alläh,” she wrote in the caption of the eight picture and video gallery on the feed.

A day later, Iqbal also posted pictures of herself from Masjid-al-Haram, sporting a hijab, and penned, “How perfect Allah is and i praise him🥺♥️🙏🏻”

Thousands of her social followers including industry colleagues congratulated the celebrity for her spiritual journey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Momina Iqbal is currently winning acclaim for her performance as Falak in ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ – the tale of jealousy and envy co-starring Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed.

The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali.

Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on ARY Digital.

