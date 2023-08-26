Momina Iqbal steals the show with her Saree look: See pics

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal stole the show with her saree glam in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, actor Momina Iqbal treated her millions of fans with some latest pictures and a reel, flaunting the glam game in a printed silk saree from a local brand.

The ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ diva styled the statement fit with a solid black blouse and some junk jewellery pieces. She kept the look minimal chic in a sleek ponytail and radiant makeup.

Iqbal simply captioned the photo gallery as well as the style reel, with the Bollywood track ‘Shayarana’ in the background, with the credits.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral posts with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Momina Iqbal is currently winning acclaim for her performance as Falak in ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ – the tale of jealousy and envy co-starring Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed.

The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali.

Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on ARY Digital.

Momina Iqbal shares experience of negative role in’Ehsaan Faramosh’