Momina Iqbal stuns fans with harrowing incident

Momina Iqbal revealed that she, along with actress Tuba Anwar, had their car robbed at gunpoint.

On March 4, during ARY’s Ramadan special transmission, Shan-e-Sahoor, Momina Iqbal and Tuba Anwar made a guest appearance in the show. Momina, during the show, revealed that her car was stolen from outside her shoot location.

She also revealed that her car was filled with expensive items, including her iPhone and Apple laptop. The lost items also include her father’s wallet.

She also stated that she filed a complain in local police station, but days later they also failed to track the car and the stolen items.

Days later, she, along with Tuba, called Apple company and tracked the location of gadgets through their “Find My iPhone” service. She further noted that the very next morning, she was able to get the active location of her devices, and with that, she was able to recover her father’s wallet, along with other stuff.

She, in the end, also noted that police were able to arrest the thieves after a few days.