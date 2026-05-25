Momina Iqbal ties the knot with Hamza Habib

Renowned Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal and Hamza Habib were nikahfied two days ago, according to the latest media reports.

Hamza Habib, Momina Iqbal’s husband, recently briefed the media, revealing that they got married just two days ago. Thankfully, he is not just Momina’s future fiancé but truly her husband.

The Lahore High Court (LHC), on the other hand, has instructed Hamza Habib to approach the relevant court by June 1 and has granted protective bail to the actress’s spouse. Meanwhile, Jhang authorities have registered an FIR against Hamza Habib for allegedly threatening to kill a man named Saqib Chadhar.

During his appearance at the LHC, Hamza Habib held a press briefing where he called the case completely baseless and false. “I am married to Momina Iqbal; she is my legal wife and my honor. I am Momina’s husband, and she is my lioness,” he remarked.

In this regard, Hamza Habib leveled serious allegations against the plaintiff, Saqib Chadhar, disclosing that Chadhar had registered the FIR against him on false and political grounds. He also claimed that the plaintiff had attempted to reach out to him before registering the case. Furthermore, Hamza Habib alleged before the press that he was lured and instructed to step back from Momina Iqbal in exchange for massive wealth.