Momina Iqbal, in red, is a vision to behold: See pictures

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal is a sight to behold in her BTS pictures from the sets of ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’, viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, Momina Iqbal treated her thousands of followers on the social platform with some latest pictures, clicked probably in between the takes while filming for her new serial.

The six-visuals gallery of herself, posing with a bunch of flowers, was captioned with, “I am half flowers, half flaws,” followed by a similar emoji. The stunning photos captured the diva looking radiant in a deep red, hand-printed dress from a local brand, while she sported minimal accessories and the makeup look of her character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momina Iqbal (@momina.iqbal)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral clicks with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

As for ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’, the tale of jealousy and envy between friends, stars Iqbal as Falak, alongside Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed. The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali.

Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on ARY Digital.

Momina Iqbal shares experience of negative role in ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’