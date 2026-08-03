Momina Munir redefines 'sink or swim' after indoor catastrophe

Momina Munir was drenched in water after facing a domestic catastrophe.

Pakistani influencer and rising actress Momina Munir posted a hilarious video of her trying to stop water coming from the wall after her wash basin tumbled down.

She added a text to her video, “it crash hogaya mere saath”. She also added a brief caption under the post, “who put nazar on me”.

The comment section flooded with mixed comments. Some sympathized with her and noted, “Shkr kryn kahin paon wagera py ni lgi…bhtr hy koi sadqa dain..was watching ur previous stories n ig sm1 really envies u badly.” Whilst others mimicked her statement, “Oh no. It crashed”. Another chipped in and stated, “New fear unlocked”. Another also came in with a similar comment, “Ohhhh It crasshhhhhhhhhhhh”.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Momina Munir (@mominamunir)

Momina Munir is a known Pakistani digital content creator and emerging actress. She initially gained her fame through vlogs on her YouTube channel, which she launched in January 2017. Her authentic approach to content creation quickly established her as a notable digital influencer in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving online space. Transitioning from digital stardom to mainstream entertainment, Momina Munir made her television acting debut in 2024. She made her debut on the television screen in 2024.