Friday, February 25, 2022
#RussiaUkraineConflict: Momina Mustehsan reveals her Ukraine connection

Singer Momina Mustehsan along with celebrities from across the world have called for peace as the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed.

The singer, speaking on the hostile situation in Europe on Twitter, said her family called Kyiv their home. She said Ukraine has the right to their sovereignty without being threatened from its neighbouring countries.

Apart from Momina Mustehsan, Malala Yousafzai along with Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie and others raised concerns as well.

 

It is pertinent to mention that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian forces advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government, which Putin regards as a puppet of the United States. Russian troops seized the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant north of Kyiv as they advanced along the shortest route to Kyiv from Belarus to the north.

