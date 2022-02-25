RussiaUkraineConflict: Momina Mustehsan reveals her Ukraine connection

Singer Momina Mustehsan along with celebrities from across the world have called for peace as the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed.

The singer, speaking on the hostile situation in Europe on Twitter, said her family called Kyiv their home. She said Ukraine has the right to their sovereignty without being threatened from its neighbouring countries.

For nearly half a decade, my family called Kyiv home. The people of Ukraine have every right to their sovereignty, without unprovoked aggression from their neighbors. Praying for all human lives & hoping for better sense to prevail. War is never the answer. #RussiaUkraineConflict — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) February 24, 2022

Apart from Momina Mustehsan, Malala Yousafzai along with Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie and others raised concerns as well.

History tells us that wars cause irreversible and unimaginable loss. Civilians are killed; homes, schools and places of worship destroyed. People need peace, stability and dignity more than anything else. Russia must stop the attack on Ukraine immediately. — Malala (@Malala) February 24, 2022

Heartbroken to heart about Ukraine, praying for everyone’s safety. ❤️ (& before you get at me I am heartbroken for Kashmiris, Palestinians, Syrians, Uyghur etc too. I tweet about them all the time. Please sar na khao) — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) February 24, 2022

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 24, 2022

Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about. https://t.co/25qemEtzF9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022

What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid. You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 24, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 24, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian forces advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Read More: Russia will impose retaliatory sanctions on West

U.S. and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government, which Putin regards as a puppet of the United States. Russian troops seized the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant north of Kyiv as they advanced along the shortest route to Kyiv from Belarus to the north.

Comments