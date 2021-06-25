Mommy Alert: Hira Mani takes on mother duties on vacation

Hira Mani may be a big TV star but at home, she is a mom first!

The Do Bol actor took to Instagram to share her all-important ‘Mommy Alert’ moment with an adorable picture of her tying her son’s shoelaces.

“Heroine houn yaa phir doctor, (Whether she’s a heroine or a doctor) a mother is always a mother that’s it. Period,” she wrote as a matter of fact.

She also thanks her friend for capturing the precious moment, terming it the “best moment of my life.”

The actress is currently vacationing in the US with her family and has been keeping her fans up-to-date with pictures and videos.

Hira Mani is a mother to two sons with husband Salman Sheikh, better known as Mani, all of whom are regular features on her Instagram account. Hira and Mani tied the knot back in 2008, and are going strong!