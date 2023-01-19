Mommy on duty: Rihanna takes her son to Super Bowl Halftime rehearsals

As Rihanna gears up for her performance on the Super Bowl Halftime show this year, the Barbadian pop star brought her 8-month-old son to the rehearsals.

As per a report from a foreign-based media outlet, the overjoyed mommy doesn’t want her baby to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and hence tagged him along on the rehearsals as she is less than a month away from the big performance.

Quoting a source close to the pop performer, the outlet reported, “Rihanna is so excited. She is really focused on work and wants to wow her fans.”

The source also divulged, “She has been on a strict diet ahead of her halftime performance and trying to eat clean and be healthy.”

“She’s putting her all into it,” the person added, with a mention that Rihanna is excited to bring her work and family together.

The report further suggests that Rihanna also plans to make her baby son attend the main event on February 12. The insider disclosed, “This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world.”

“She knows it’s going to be loud so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-cancelling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating.”

Rihanna is ‘nervous but excited’ for Super Bowl Halftime

To note, Rihanna, 34, and her beau A$AP Rocky, 33, became parents to a baby boy in May, last year. She revealed the face of her baby to the world via a TikTok video last month.

