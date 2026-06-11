The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) heard a review petition regarding the closure and demolition of Monal restaurant, while the federal government supported the plea seeking reconsideration of the earlier decision.

During the proceedings, the court rejected an immediate request to reopen the restaurant and raised several questions regarding the Supreme Court’s earlier judgment ordering its demolition.

The case was heard by a three-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Rizvi.

The court was informed that the lease renewal matter of Monal restaurant was already pending before a civil court, while intra-court appeals related to some other restaurants were also under consideration in the High Court.

During the hearing, it was argued that the Supreme Court had disposed of multiple pending cases through a single judgment, which, according to counsel, raised concerns about whether all parties had been properly heard.

Read more: SC rejects review plea in Monal restaurant case

Justice Hassan Rizvi questioned why certain legal arguments were not raised before the Supreme Court at the time and remarked on the conduct of proceedings. The court also noted that judicial decisions cannot be set aside merely on the basis of consensus among parties.

Counsel for the government, Ahsan Bhoon, stated that all parties agreed the matter should proceed in the civil court. However, the bench observed that court decisions cannot be altered simply through mutual agreement.

The court further emphasized that revising a Supreme Court judgment requires detailed legal justification and cannot be done without proper judicial reasoning.

The hearing was later adjourned until the second week of July for further proceedings.