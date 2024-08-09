Monal Restaurant owner, AGP, cabinet secretary summoned by SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday summoned owner of Monal Restaurant, attorney general of Pakistan and cabinet secretary in a case related to commercial activities in Margalla National Park.

On June 11, The Supreme Court (SC) ordered the closure of Monal Restaurants and all other eateries in the Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad.

The Supreme Court bench led by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa while rejecting the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) report, ordered the administration to close all restaurants in Margalla Hills National Park within 90 days.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa took up the case here today. At the outset of the hearing, the CJP remarked the SC gave ruling to preserve national heritage of Margalla National Park, but chairman wildlife board was removed from his post.

“Court’s ruling for preservation of national heritage was violated,” he remarked.

Read more: Monal Restaurant to shutdown on September 11

During the hearing, the top judge asked the relationship between the owner of a private hotel and the cabinet secretary.

The SC while ordering to bring the matter to PM Sharif’s knowledge summoned Monal Restaurant owner, AGP and the cabinet secretary.

The management of Monal Restaurant recently announced permanent closure on September 11 in line with the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Monal Restaurant remains one of the most popular dining spots in Islamabad, known for its stunning views and diverse menu.