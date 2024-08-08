Monal Restaurant to shutdown on September 11

A recent post shared on Monal social site said confirmed its closure next month. “It’s time to say Goodbye. As per Honorable SCP directions, we are closing on 11/09/2024,” the post said.

On June 11, The Supreme Court (SC) ordered the closure of Monal Restaurants and all other eateries in the Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad.

The Supreme Court bench led by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa while rejecting the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) report, ordered the administration to close all restaurants in Margalla Hills National Park within 90 days.

SC in its verdict said National Park cannot be used for commercial activities. The apex court also said to consider affected restaurants in land leasing outside the National Park.

Earlier during the hearing of Monal Restaurant case, Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the apex court had sought a report on several other restaurants as well.

He said there was also a mention of the Sports Club Pak-China Center and Arts Council National Monument in the report. “This shows the CDA officials’ honesty,” he said.