SC orders de-sealing of Monal Restaurant

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order of sealing Islamabad’s Monal Restaurant, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the SC headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan announced the verdict while hearing a petition against the sealing of Monal Restaurant on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

IHC verdict In January, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Commissioner Islamabad to seal the Monal Restaurant, which is built at Margalla Hills National Park area.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued orders for sealing the iconic restaurant while hearing a case of encroachment in Margall Hills National Park.

The chief justice earlier questioned the status of the Monal, “How it was built, it should not have been constructed,” the top judge remarked. “It should be sealed if the lease of Monal has lapsed,” the chief justice said. The court ordered chief commissioner Islamabad to seal the restaurant immediately. “No one is above the law. I know how the court orders are enforced,” he had said.

