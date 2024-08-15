SC issues contempt notice to Monal Restaurant owner

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Malik Luqman Ali Afzal, the owner of the Monal Restaurant, located at Margalla Hills.

Hearing a case related to commercial activities at Margalla Hills National Park, CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked, that the owner of Monal Restaurant assured the court about the closure of the hotel, but now he is doing ‘propaganda’ against justice on TV. Why he did not appear before court today, the CJP asked. Ali Afzal should give jobs to the staff of Monal Restaurant to his other eateries, the top judge remarked.

DG Galyat and the owner of the land, Malik Siddique also appeared before the SC bench today. After being asked, Captain (retired) Siddique Anwar apologized to the court and said he did not want to do any construction on the land he acquired at Margalla Hills.

Are you still working in Pakistan Army, why you did not write (retired) after the ranked you served in the armed forces, CJP Isa asked.

I got retired from Pakistan army in 1999 at the salary of Rs7,000, Siddique Anwar responded to the top judge.

How come you were able to buy a land worth Rs350mln at the mere salary of, Rs7000, the judge asked.

“I sold my land in village to buy the land from Nawab of Khanpur,” the owner of the land replied and added “I wanted to develop Margalla Hills.”

“You are ruining Margalla Hills, leave it,” Justice Isa asked the responded.

Later, the SC after issuing contempt of court notice to Monal Restaurant owner, adjourned the hearing.

A recent post shared on Monal social site said confirmed its closure next month. “It’s time to say Goodbye. As per Honorable SCP directions, we are closing on 11/09/2024,” the post said.