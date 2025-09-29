Rappers Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas get married!

American rapper couple Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas have exchanged vows in an all-pink wedding after four years of dating.

As reported by foreign media, rappers Monaleo (Leondra Roshawn Gay), 24, and Stunna 4 Vegas (Khalick Antonio Caldwell), 29, who have been in a relationship since 2021 and share a son, Khalick Anthony Caldwell II, 2, tied the knot in Boxwood Manor, outside Houston, Texas, on September 19.

According to the details, the ceremony was attended by 180 live guests, in addition to more than 100,000 virtual guests, who joined via TikTok livestream.

Monaleo, who has been honest about her struggles with childhood abuse and suicide attempts, said about her ‘very protective’ now-husband, “I met him at a super vulnerable time in my life, so I appreciated the amount of protection that he came with.”

“I had never really experienced that type of energy from somebody, where [they were] just like, ‘Nothing’s going to happen to you while you’re with me. And even if I’m not with you, nothing is going to happen to you.’ And I really appreciated just feeling safe with him,” she added.

As for Stunna 4 Vegas, Monaleo has been there for him through ups and downs, which won him over. “You don’t always expect a girl to be there for you, but she’s there for me,” he said.