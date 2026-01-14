'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' S2: Apple TV peeks into plot story

Apple TV gave a sneak peek into the story of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2.

The ending of the first season saw those stories collide unexpectedly, breaking the barrier between the Hollow Earth and the surface, stranding our heroes on Skull Island in the process. Now the first trailer for season two reveals the consequences of that collision. Namely, the unleashing of a new titan, a glowing-eyed, multi-armed aquatic giant named Titan X.

In the trailer, Kurt Russel and Anna Sawai confirm the source behind a series of disturbances in the titan and human worlds isn’t Kong or Godzilla (both of whom briefly feature in the trailer) — “it’s something bigger”. The official synopsis teases that “its purpose uncertain, its power unmatched, its awe and terror in equal measure.”

This second season will continue both storylines, as the trailer also features Wyatt Russel as the younger Shaw, as well as Anders Holm as a young Bill Randa (John Goodman’s conspiracy-obsessed Monarch operative in 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island”). Other returning stars from season one include Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, and Joe Tippett.

Guest stars joining the second season include Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper and Camilo Jiménez Varón. “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Lawrence Trilling. Black serves as the showrunner on season two. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Season 2 is set to be released on February 27, on Apple TV.

The first season of Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was set within Legendary’s Monsterverse film franchise. In the 1950s, we met Cate and Kentaro’s grandmother, one of the very agents who would found Monarch, the two timelines connected by Army liaison Lee Shaw, played by Kurt and Wyatt Russel in the present and past, respectively.

Season two of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will stream weekly on Apple TV from Friday, February 27. Watch the trailer below.