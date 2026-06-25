Monarch prioritizes grandchildren as Harry, Meghan plan first family UK trip since 2022

King Charles III is said to be “genuinely eager” to spend time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bring their children to the UK in July, royal experts say.

‘Opportunities So Limited’: Why the Reunion Matters

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital: “I suspect the king is genuinely eager to spend time with Archie and Lili because opportunities have been so limited”.

Charles has not seen his grandchildren in person since Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, have been raised in California since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Schofield added that the King’s cancer diagnosis has made family time more poignant: “Grandchildren tend to soften even the most complicated family disputes. Charles wants peace with his son”.

King Extends Olive Branch: Royal Estate Offer

Charles has reportedly offered Harry, Meghan, and the children accommodation on a royal estate for their July visit. The trip coincides with one-year countdown events for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

While Harry has not publicly responded, sources say the King is willing to help with security arrangements. The Sussexes lost tax-funded police protection after quitting royal duties.

Different Approaches: Charles the Grandfather vs William the Future King

Experts note a split in royal thinking. “King Charles thinks like a ‘father and grandfather’,” Schofield said. “William thinks like the future king”.

While Charles may be “willing to reopen family conversations,” William remains focused on “protecting the institution and the people closest to him”. Royal reporter Emily Nash said Charles is “just focused on his own moment of spending time with the son he’s not seen for a long time… especially potentially meeting his grandchildren”.

Cousins Reunion Unlikely This Summer

Despite hopes for family healing, a meet-up between Archie, Lilibet and their Wales cousins — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — is unlikely.

Amanda Matta noted: “Even if relations are gradually improving, the Wales household likely has a full schedule already in place for the summer, and any reunion involving the cousins would require tons of planning and goodwill”.

Nash added: “Given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don’t see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry’s back in the UK”.

A Step Toward Healing?

The July visit would mark Meghan and the children’s first UK return since 2022. Charles and Harry last met privately in September 2025 for 55 minutes — their first in-person meeting in 19 months.

Ian Pelham Turner said: “Charles is a very kind, family-oriented man who wants to see his grandchildren and presumably play a role in their lives”.