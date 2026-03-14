"Monem Zafar Slams PPP, Vows to Fight 'Feudal Control' Over Karachi"

HYDERABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Monem Zafar has stated that the citizens of Karachi continue to face severe crises in water, electricity, and transport because “feudal lords and waderas” have been imposed upon them, ARY News reported.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, the JI Karachi Chief alleged that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial government is unwilling to grant the people of Karachi their basic rights.

Monem Zafar remarked that feudal interests are “snatching the right to live” from Karachi’s residents, adding that a concerted struggle is necessary to raise a voice against such cruelty.

He urged the public to become an “unbreakable wall” against oppression, noting that those who have ruled for 18 years have no intention of improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

“We must unite to eradicate this system of cruelty,” he declared.

Turning his attention to international affairs, Zafar noted that the global landscape is shifting. He highlighted the suffering in Gaza, stating that the world is witnessing the extreme cruelty faced by their “brothers,” who continue to sacrifice their lives rather than accept slavery.

Finally, he warned that the public is being intentionally divided along ethnic and sectarian lines. He urged the Muslim Ummah to remain united and fight enemies far larger than themselves.