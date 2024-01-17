Is ‘Money Heist’ over after ‘Berlin’?

Alex Pina, the brains behind the superhit Netflix critically acclaimed Spanish web show ‘La Casa de Papel‘, titled ‘Money Heist‘ in English, teased more projects about it.

‘Money Heist‘ saw six seasons, with season five being divided in two parts. The web show followed Professor leads a gang of robbers to carry out heists in the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain throughout the five seasons.

The cast included Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente and Esther Acebo, Paco Tous, Belen Cuesta, Alba Flores, Darko Perić, Roberto García, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo De la Serna, Enrique Arce, Fernando Cayo, José Manuel Poga and Najwa Nimri.

A Korean remake, titled ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area‘, was released and was renewed for second season.

A spinoff show on its character, ‘Berlin‘, was released in 2023. Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri returned to play their characters in it.

The ‘La Casa de Papel‘ series not ending with ‘Berlin‘ as Alex Pina said he is willing to carry the franchise forward with new projects in an interview with British news agency TBI Magazine.

He said his team did not work on seasons six and seven despite the fifth season being the highest-rated at the show being peak.

“We stopped shooting ‘Money Heist‘ in its fifth season when the series was at its peak,” he was quoted saying by Netflix’s news platform Whats On Netflix. “We decided not to do another part at that time, or a new heist, and we really made that decision because the series was at its peak.

“The fifth season got the highest rating of them all, so it’d have been easy to shoot seasons six and seven, but we chose not to do them at that point, to stop the franchise and instead come back with a spin-off.”

He said they could carry the franchise forward by seeing the response ‘Berlin‘ spinoff gets.

