Money Heist: Another character joining the Professor’s gang?

A Twitter user predicted that a major character will be joining the Professor’s gang in the sixth and final season of Money Heist.

The picture, designed by a Twitter user, shows Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) standing in front of people wearing red clothes and holding a Salvador Dali mask, the same as the protagonists wear during the heist at the Royal Bank of Spain.

“Me gusta Madrid! Y los callos! Y puerta del sol, y la corrupción! Y no voy a perder a mi puto país por tu culpa cabrón!” PHEW worked all night on this one! 🤚🏼#AliciaSierra #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/mSgqjmufqC — ⋆ Matilda 𓂀 ⋆ (@ZahirXOXO) September 8, 2021

It is to be noted that every member of the gang in the Netflix thriller is named after a city. The fan has speculated that she will be called Madrid.

However, the fans had already speculated that Sierra, who was the negotiator during the heist till her removal, will join the gang after the events that took place in the fourth and fifth seasons of the thriller show.

The character continues to remain a mystery as the writers have still not fully disclosed her role in the show at this moment.

The finale of the fifth season saw protagonist Tokyo dying heroically as the gang continues to fight the Spanish military.

However, some fans are still speculating she might be alive as she is narrating the story.

With the Professor’s gang cornered, it remains to be seen how Money Heist comes to an end, with the sixth and final season getting aired on the OTT on December 3.