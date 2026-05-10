The world of Money Heist is officially growing again, with Netflix confirming that Money Heist is heading into another chapter years after the original series wrapped up.

The announcement arrived just days before season two of Berlin is scheduled to premiere, instantly reigniting excitement among fans who thought the red jumpsuits and Dali masks from Money Heist had finally been locked away for good.

What exactly returns next is still being kept under wraps, and that’s where the curiosity is building. Netflix has not clarified whether viewers should expect a fresh season tied to the original gang, a brand-new spin-off, or a continuation linked to unfinished stories from earlier Money Heist seasons.

Still, the platform made it clear that the universe created by Alex Pina is far from over and is now evolving into something much larger than a single show.

The announcement was shared online alongside the same rebellious energy that helped turn Money Heist into a global phenomenon in the first place. For many viewers, the series was never just another crime drama.

It became a cultural moment, carried by anti-establishment themes, emotional character arcs, and the constant echo of “Bella Ciao,” which somehow still lands with the same impact years later.

The return news was revealed by Álvaro Morte, best known for playing the Professor, during the premiere event for the new season of Berlin.

Meanwhile, reports in Spanish media suggest producers may already be filming a four-episode miniseries centered on Colonel Tamayo, the hardline police figure played by Fernando Cayo. Netflix, however, has not confirmed whether that project is directly connected to the latest expansion announcement.

Since exploding into worldwide popularity, Money Heist has grown well beyond its original run, spawning documentaries, games, spin-offs and a fan following that spread far outside Spain.

What started as a struggling local production eventually became one of Netflix’s biggest non-English successes, and now the company appears ready to push the franchise even further as streaming platforms continue investing heavily in globally recognised titles.