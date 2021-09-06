Fans spot Money Heist Professor’s lookalike in Pakistan

The popular Spanish Netflix show, Money Heist has made a comeback with half of its final season.

As soon as Netflix dropped the show on the streaming platform, people started streaming it and shared their reactions on Twitter. From spoilers to memes, Twitter was flooded with how people perceived the show.

After spotting Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and veteran Bollywood actor Bobby Deol’s lookalike character in the Netflix series, fans have now spotted Money Heist’s Professor doppelganger, selling groceries in a Pakistani store.

The photo has gone viral on social media and Netizens came up with some hilarious comments.

We all know where planning took place pic.twitter.com/wnJhqrPmtO — Broisokay (@sunamreeki) September 4, 2021

#Professor in Pakistan I think his next series will made in Pakistan 💁 https://t.co/Iwlt2OG5on — Lʋqɱʌŋ Sʜʌʜ (@psychologist_07) September 4, 2021

The character Professor is played by Spanish actor Álavaro Morte, who is also one of the fan favourites. This picture, presumably from a general store (Kirana) or medical store in Pakistan, has a very close resemblance to Morte.

Read More: MONEY HEIST SEASON 5 REVIEW: TOKYO’S DEATH STEALS THE SHOW

The fifth season has five episodes in total. The story continues following the conclusion of its predecessor.

The final season will air on December 3 this year.