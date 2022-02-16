Money laundering bid foiled at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Airports Security Force (ASF) personnel have foiled a major money laundering bid at Islamabad International Airport by recovering 7.2 million Saudi riyals from a passenger, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ASF officials recovered millions of Saudi riyal and other foreign currency notes from the luggage of a passenger namely Fahad Thani who was ready to depart for Riyadh.

The recovered foreign currency worth over Rs30 million and the accused money launderer were handed over to the Customs officials for further action.

READ: 120٫000 SAUDI RIYALS SEIZED FROM FLYER AT PESHAWAR AIRPORT

Moreover, ASF recovered Pakistani and foreign currency notes worth Rs3.5 million from a passenger namely Amir Sohail travelling to Dubai from Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport.

According to the officials, the passenger hid 70,000 Saudi riyal, 4,024 dirham and Rs19,300 in his shoe and pocket. The accused was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further action.

Comments