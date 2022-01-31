Money laundering bid foiled at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Monday thwarted a money laundering bid from Karachi airport and arrested an accused.

As per details, a female passenger travelling to Dubai was caught with local and foreign currency. The recovered currency worth more than seven million was concealed in the bag of the passenger and was caught by the Airport Security Force during checking.

The passenger has been handed over to the Pakistan Customs after an initial investigation by the Airport Security Force, the spokesperson said.

