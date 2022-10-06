Money laundering case: Court summons Hamza Shahbaz on Oct. 8

LAHORE: Special central court has summoned PML-N leader and former Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz to appear before in-person on October 8 in money laundering case, ARY News reported.

Special court judge Aijaz Awan is hearing money laundering case against prime minister Shahbaz Sharif and his sons. PM Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza are facing a case of a Rs16 billion in money laundering through fake companies.

In the two-page written order of the previous hearing, the judge said Hamza Shahbaz was granted one day exemption from the court appearance due to backpain.

The court has directed the PML-N stalwart to appear before the court on October 8 hearing. The written order further said Amjad Pervez gave arguments on the acquittal of PM Shehbaz Sharif from the case on last hearing and he will continue them on next hearing.

On last hearing of the case on October 4, the court granted permanent exemption from court appearance to prime minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case.

The court allowed PM Shehbaz to appoint a representative for an appearance in court. Meanwhile, a reply has been sought from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over Hamza Shahbaz’s plea of seeking exemption from court appearance.

