PM Shehbaz Sharif, son file acquittal pleas in money laundering reference

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday filed a plea for acquittal in a money laundering case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, representing Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, submitted the applications on their behalf. The legal team emphasized that the NAB reference was false and fabricated, lacking any substantial evidence.

The plea stated that all their assets were duly declared as per the law and were transparently recorded in both the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Election Commission.

The petitioner asserted that the NAB failed to provide any concrete evidence to support the allegations of money laundering.

Furthermore, the legal team argued that there was no possibility of proving the case against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz. They strongly urged the court to acquit both individuals from the reference, considering the lack of substantial evidence against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family members in a money laundering reference.

The NAB submitted supplementary report of the money laundering reference against the PM and his family in the accountability court.

Accountability Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman adjourned further hearing of the case until May 24.

Last year in October, an accountability court had acquitted Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case.

The judge of the special court Central-I Ijaz Hassan Awan announced the verdict related to the acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the case.

In November 2020, the FIA had lodged FIR against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz for alleged Rs25 billion money laundering.