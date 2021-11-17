Money laundering case: NAB court sends co-accused on 14-day remand

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has sent a co-accused Muhammad Ali Khan to jail on a 14-day remand in the money laundering case against Shahbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The accountability court’s judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the hearing of the money laundering case against Shahbaz Sharif today. A co-accused Muhammad Ali Khan has been produced before the court.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pleaded with the court to approve the physical remand of the co-accused. Muhammad Ali Khan, who was declared a proclaimed offender in the case, had been arrested by a NAB team on Tuesday.

READ: NAB WANTS DAILY HEARING OF SHEHBAZ FAMILY MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

The NAB prosecutor said that the accused was facing charges of being a benamidar of the former Punjab chief minister. The prosecutor told the court that the accused was allegedly involved in money laundering worth billion through benami companies.

The prosecutor added that Khan had been awarded employment at the Chief Minister Secretariat by Shahbaz Sharif. He had been summoned to record his testimony, however, he did not appear, the prosecutor said.

Later, the accountability court approved the 14-day remand of the co-accused.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!