Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza’s indictment deferred

LAHORE: A special court hearing a money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has deferred indictment in the case and issued arrest warrants against three accused including Suleman Shahbaz, ARY NEWS reported.

Shehbaz Sharif who skipped the last four proceedings in the case citing separate reasons on Saturday appeared before the court under tight security measures.

A ruckus was witnessed during the court proceedings when PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar staged sit-in outside the courtroom against not allowing journalists inside the room. Later, they were allowed to enter the room.

The special court judge also issued a show-cause notice to SP Safdar Kazmi for mismanagement in the courtroom, however, it was later withdrawn.

Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel argued in the case against the indictment saying that none of the money transfers in the case are linked to Shehbaz Sharif. “No money was deposited in my client’s account and a politically-motivated fabricated case has been made against him to hurt his political standing,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif also spoke during the hearing and said that he had served the province for last 10 years and even did not receive his salary. “Even NCA probed money laundering charges against me in London and later cleared me of it,” he said.

Moreover, at the request of FIA’s prosecution, the court issued arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz, clerk Maqsood and Tahir Naqvi in order to initiate proceedings to declare them as absconders.

The court later adjourned the hearing till May 28.

During the last hearing, the prime minister approached the Lahore court seeking an exemption from personal appearance in the money laundering case.

PM Shehbaz has submitted an application to Lahore special court through his counsel advocate Amjad Pervez. The plea stated that his client couldn’t turn up before court as Shehbaz Sharif was in London on a private visit for his medical checkup.

He, therefore, requested the court to grant him exemption from personal appearance.

The court then granted Shehbaz Sharif an exemption from personal appearance in the money laundering case and adjourned the hearing till May 21.

