Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif rejects FIA’s allegations

LAHORE: Banking court on Tuesday heard a money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz.

Shehbaz Sharif along with his son appeared before the court proceedings.



At the outset of the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif said there is nothing in the challan moved by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against him.



In this challan not a single penny reflected in my account, the opposition leader said. To this, the judge reprimanded Shehbaz over baselessly arguing with him. “I’m not arguing but telling you the truth,” the younger Sharif responded.

The judge said that he will listen to everyone and then you will also be given a chance, not everyone can present arguments separately.

Later, Shahbaz Sharif was allowed to leave the courtroom after marking his attendance.

Meanwhile, Advisor on Accountability to PM Shehzad Akbar has said that the year 2022 is the year of Shahbaz Sharif’s sentence.

He said that we want corruption cases to be heard on daily basis, if Shahbaz Sharif is innocent then he should apply for daily hearing, attacking courts is Nawaz Sharif doctrine.

Shehbaz Sharif family used employees’ accounts for money laundering

Important documents showed how PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his family laundered money via bank accounts of employees came to light, last month.

According to details, as many as Rs7,404 million were received in the accounts of ten employees by Shehbaz Sharif and his family members.

According to the documents, Rs771 million were received in 3 years in the accounts of a peon named Maqsood, Rs1781 million were received in the account of Muhammad Aslam, cashier of Sugar Mills and Rs480 million were received in the account of a clerk named Azhar.

