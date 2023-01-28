Money laundering case: Court grants interim bail to Moonis Elahi’s wife

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Saturday granted interim bail to Tahreem Elahi, the wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, in a money laundering case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the sessions court heard the interim bail petition of the PML-Q leader’s brother Rasakh Elahi, Moonis’s wife Tahirim Elahi.

The court accepted the interim bail petition against the surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

Moreover, the sessions court also barred Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting them until February 14 and ordered them to submit an investigation report.

Earlier on October 4, the Lahore High Court dismissed an Rs24 billion money laundering case against the PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi.

The court dismissed the case even though the state prosecutor said that transactions took place in the accounts of the accused including Muhammad Khan Bhatti, which aided the firm of Moonis Elahi while all the proof related to Moonis’s involvement was available including the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) to transfer shares of the company.

Amjad Parvez, the lawyer for the PML-Q leader, contended that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already closed the inquiry after investigating the matter, adding that the anti-graft watchdog in its investigation had concluded that since FIA has conducted a detailed inquiry of all companies and no evidence was found while any bank, private institution or the complainant and individual bore the loss while no damage was done to the national exchequer.

