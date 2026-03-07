Monfils bids emotional farewell to Indian Wells

Gael Monfils bid an emotional farewell to Indian Wells on Friday as the popular Frenchman ​fell 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

One of the ‌sport’s great entertainers, the 39-year-old has said this season would be his last and soaked in the atmosphere in the California desert as the packed crowd ​gave him a standing ovation as he exited after the ​second-round match.

“It’s unbelievable tournament for me. I’m a little ⁠bit sad. You know, I’m normally not down, but a ​little bit sad,” he told reporters.

“As a kid, I always wanted ​to play in big tournaments in front of big crowds, in big venues, and this one was matching all my expectations from day one until now.”

Known ​for his athleticism and flair, Monfils won 13 ATP Tour ​titles, the latest of which came in Auckland last year, nearly 20 years ‌after ⁠his first in Poland in 2005.

Monfils said he was grateful to get a wildcard into this year’s tournament and that he leaves with fond memories.

“For me it was always a happy place, a ​place where I ​could grow myself. ⁠I always sit here in peace,” he said.

Monfils’ career was in some ways the victim of ​bad timing as he played in the era of ​the ‘Big ⁠Three’ with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic enjoying a two-decade long stranglehold on men’s tennis.

He reached two Grand Slam semi-finals, losing ⁠both ​at the French Open in 2008 and ​the 2016 U.S. Open, but said he would sign off from tennis without any ​regrets.