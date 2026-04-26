Monica Lewinsky quips about past relationship with Bill Clinton

At a West Hollywood event on Thursday, Monica Lewinsky maintained a lighthearted demeanor despite infrequent public jokes regarding the Bill Clinton scandal. The 52-year-old former White House intern demonstrated an ability to find humor in a situation that dominated headlines nearly thirty years ago, offering new insight into her personal growth.

During a panel discussion, Lewinsky was asked what she would change given her current knowledge. She arched her eyebrows, grinned mischievously, and pointed out that the discussion was meant to focus on finances, not her personal history. As she jokingly clarified that the inquiry “could cover a lot of different topics,” the audience burst into laughter. “You’ve gotta be able to laugh at yourself,” Monica Lewinsky added, taking the moment in stride.

The sincere, carefree attitude captured in video footage stands in stark contrast to the emotional toll she has recounted in previous interviews, where she admitted to experiencing suicidal ideation during the scandal’s fallout. Her willingness to make light of the incident represents a significant emotional turnaround.

However, Monica Lewinsky also addressed the lingering impact of the 1998 ordeal, noting that former President Clinton “escaped a lot more than I did.” She highlighted the collateral damage faced by her family, stating, “It’s not even just me, but everybody who had my last name suffered.”

She further reflected on the inherent power dynamics of the era: Clinton was a 49-year-old married man serving as president, while she was a 22-year-old intern. Despite this, public discourse often portrayed her as the “mastermind” of the affair. She compared the media treatment to a “public burning” or being “tied to a post” like a witch.

The remarks were made on April 24, 2026, during Lewinsky’s appearance at the HSBC Financial Glow Up session. Her current perspective follows decades of being the target of late-night comedy; she specifically discussed this on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, where she criticized the relentless mocking she faced from hosts like Jay Leno.