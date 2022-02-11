Monitories in Pakistan are equal citizens: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Nagarparkar and spent the day with troops, where he was briefed by the local commander on operational readiness of the formation, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

COAS Bajwa appreciated their state of morale and motivation for the fulfilment of the assigned mission. He also advised all troops to remain focused on their professional obligations and training for an effective response to counter any emerging challenge.

Later, COAS Bajwa met with the local Hindu community.

The army chief said monitories in Pakistan are equal citizens & it is the job of the state is to protect them. The Hindu community acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in bringing about a secure environment for minorities in the country.

They pledged that the Hindu community shall contribute with full zeal towards the economic prosperity of the country.

Commander Karachi Corps and Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) also accompanied COAS during the visit.

