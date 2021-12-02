WATCH: Monkey goes to barber to get a shave

Nowadays men and women are equally taking grooming seriously as beauty standards have been uplifted and most of them have become conscious of their appearance.

A large number of people have been visiting beauty salons for their regular grooming, but even monkeys are taking it seriously now…

In a hilarious video that has gone viral on social media platforms, a monkey can be seen visiting a hairdresser.

The video shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on Twitter said now the monkey will look ‘smart’ after he visited the ‘beauty parlour’. So far, the video has gained over 1,000 views.

Wrapped up in a sheet under his collar, the monkey could be seen sitting on a chair patiently for his shave.

A barber then combs his facial hair and trims it with an electric trimmer. The monkey could be seen patiently getting a shave and even following the barber’s commands.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!