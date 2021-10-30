WATCH: Monkey gives back glasses it stole in exchange of mango drink

NEW DELHI: Videos of animals behaving like a human are very extremely funny to watch like the latest clip which has gone viral on social media.

The internet is in splits at the ‘intelligence of this monkey whose behaviour can be compared with that of a child.

A video shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma shows a man negotiating with a monkey who stole his glasses.

“Smart. Ek haath do, Ek haath lo (Give with one hand, take with another),” Sharma captioned the post.

Smart 🐒🐒🐒 Ek haath do,

Ek haath lo 😂😂😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/JHNnYUkDEw — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) October 28, 2021

In the video, a monkey can be seen sitting on top of an iron cage holding glasses, while the owner of the spectacles was trying to get them back.

Surprisingly the man got his glasses back after offering a pack of mango juice to the monkey. The glasses got stuck in the iron mesh but the clever animal ensured that the man got them back by pushing them down.

The video has over 19,00 views and has left people in splits.

