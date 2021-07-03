Viral video: Monkey washing utensils at a tea stall like a human being

NOIDA, UP: A video has gone viral on social media platforms that showed monkey washing utensils like a human being while sitting outside a tea stall.

The video was first shared on the Instagram page named Ghantaa with a caption, “Everyone gotta work hard.” It went viral on other social media platforms too.

It showed people standing around a tea stall and later a monkey was focused in the video while sitting on a table and washing a plate by dipping it on a tub full of water.

Interestingly, the monkey was seen smelling the plate to check if it is properly cleaned or not.

The social media users were baffled by the monkey acting like a human being to wash the utensils. The video garnered millions of views, over 264,000 likes and bulk of comments.