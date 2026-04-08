Monkeypox deaths: Islamabad doctors' team visits Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: A 10-member team of specialist doctors from Islamabad has reached Khairpur on Wednesday after death of seven children by Monkeypox infection reported in the district.

The doctors examined children infected by monkeypox virus at the city hospital.

The doctors team included Dr. Asif Syed, Dr Saeed Khan, Dr Azizullah, Wajid Ansari, Zia Qureshi and others.

Civil Surgeon Rafiq Mangi and other doctors were also accompanied with the team.

It is to be mentioned here that the deputy commissioner Khairpur earlier confirmed reports that four out of seven children, suffering from skin diseases in the district, died of monkeypox infection.

Khairpur witnessed deaths of seven children following a sudden outbreak of skin-related illnesses.

According to Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi, four of the fatalities were attributed to the monkeypox virus, while some affected children were also suffering from measles.

A total of 19 children have reportedly been infected with the skin disease. The majority of deaths occurred in the Thari Mirwah area of Khairpur.

Sindh Health Department ordered establishing monkeypox response units in hospitals across Sindh hospitals in instructions to all district health officers (DHOs) and medical superintendents.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.