Probe begins after mpox patient goes ‘undetected’ at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: An investigation has been launched after mpox patient allegedly went undetected at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the health ministry questioned how a mpox patient, who arrived from a gulf country on September 7, reached Peshawar unscreened.

The Ministry of Health decided to meet the patient and investigate the matter further. The officials stated that the patient had neither any visible symptoms, including rashes on their face, nor fever.

The Border Health Services staff may have committed negligence in detecting the patient’s condition. Meanwhile, contact tracing is underway for individuals who traveled with the patient.

Furthermore, here is a possibility of shifting the Border Health Services headquarters from Karachi to Islamabad to improve oversight.

Its worth mentioning here Pakistan reported a fifth case of monkeypox from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Read more: Pakistan reports fifth case of Monkeypox

The affected 33-year-old person belongs to Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the citizen was confirmed monkeypox positive at Khyber Teaching Hospital after his return to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia on September 7.

The patient has been put under isolation at his house in Lower Dir, Qasim Ali Shah said.

Amid the rising case of the Mpox virus, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued an urgent advisory concerning an unprecedented outbreak of Monkeypox, affecting multiple countries.

This advisory aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current global and national Monkeypox outbreak situation and offer guidance to all relevant stakeholders on prevention, detection, and response strategies.

In the advisory, health authorities, healthcare providers, and public health organizations are urged to intensify surveillance, enhance diagnostic capabilities, and implement robust preventive measures to curb the spread of Mpox. The public is advised to stay informed, practice good hygiene, and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.

What is Monkeypox virus?

Mpox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus. Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.