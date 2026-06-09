ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of a risk of urban flooding in Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the upcoming monsoon season, even though overall rainfall is expected to remain below normal.

According to the seasonal outlook issued for Monsoon 2026, most parts of the country are likely to receive less-than-average rainfall between July and September. However, authorities cautioned that the threat of flooding and urban inundation will still persist due to intense rainfall spells.

Director General of the Met Office, Dr. Muhammad Afzal, said reduced rainfall could negatively impact agriculture and crop yields, while also increasing the risk of seasonal diseases across the country.

He clarified that “less rainfall does not eliminate the risk of flooding,” adding that urban flooding threats remain significant in several cities during heavy downpours.

The forecast further indicates that Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan may receive above-normal rainfall during the season.

Temperatures are also expected to remain above average across the country from July to September, particularly in northern Punjab and western Gilgit-Baltistan, where severe heat conditions could lead to heat stress situations.

Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan are likely to face water shortages due to reduced rainfall, while higher-than-normal temperatures in northern regions may accelerate glacier melt and increase the risk of glacial lake outburst floods.

Authorities warned that intense monsoon spells could trigger urban flooding in major cities of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite overall below-normal rainfall trends.